Brisson posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Bruins.
Brisson didn't score in February, but he recorded four assists over seven appearances. The Golden Knights like him on a line with William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault, though that may change once Jack Eichel (knee) returns. Brisson has five points, 17 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating over his first 11 NHL contests.
