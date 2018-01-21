Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Back in lineup Sunday
Leipsic will return to the lineup after three consectutive healthy scratches.
Leipsic returns to action riding a six-game scoreless drought, averaging just 10:42 of ice time during that span. The 23-year-old winger has just 12 points in 34 games this season and shouldn't be owned in standard fantasy formats.
