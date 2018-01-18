Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Game-time call Thursday
Leipsic (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's road contest against the Lightning.
As far as we know, there's actually nothing wrong with Leipsic. He was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Predators, and Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant is exploring ways to get Cody Eakin (undisclosed) back into this mix Thursday. Either way, we can't see too many fantasy owners sweating out Leipsic's status seeing as how he's only provided one goal and 11 assists through 34 games and removed from a scoring line.
