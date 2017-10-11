Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Notches two assists
Leipsic picked up two assists in a 5-2 home win over Arizona on Tuesday.
It was the winger's first two points as a Golden Knight and both came off pretty, one-time feeds. Leipsic entered this year with just six games of NHL experience but already seems to be settling in nicely with Vegas. With 105 points in the AHL over the previous two seasons, he certainly has the potential to be a regular contributor in the big leagues.
