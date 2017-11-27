Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Picking up pace
Leipsic has posted three assists in the past five games.
The Canadian winger is averaging a half-point per game this season, but he hasn't gotten anything going with the man advantage despite averaging 2:04 of ice time in that special teams situation. His fantasy value is limited to deep leagues at this time.
