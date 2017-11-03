Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Playing time diminishing
Leipsic has watched the past four games from the press box.
The Golden Knights had been using Leipsic in late October, when Jonathan Marchessault and Erik Haula were injured, but obviously the former's fantasy appeal has disintegrated with those two top-nine forwards returning to action on the left wing and collectively generating offense.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Notches two assists•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Inks two-year deal with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Appears ticketed for Vegas•
-
Maple Leafs' Brendan Leipsic: Headed to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Brendan Leipsic: Summoned to parent club Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Brendan Leipsic: Headed to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...