Leipsic will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay.

Leipsic will sit as a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game Thursday, and there's no telling when he might get his next opportunity to crack the lineup. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with the 23-year-old winger's status, as he's only notched one goal and 12 points in 34 contests this campaign.

