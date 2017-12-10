Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Tacks on two assists
Leipsic recorded two assists in Saturday's victory against the Stars.
Leipsic hasn't scored this season, but he's now got 10 assists through 21 contests. The 23-year-old plays in the bottom-six and was a productive scorer in the AHL, so he can be of value in some deeper formats. Keep in mind, however, Leipsic was a healthy scratch on a few occasions and likely isn't consistent enough to warrant a look in most shallow leagues.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Picking up pace•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Playing time diminishing•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Notches two assists•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Inks two-year deal with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Appears ticketed for Vegas•
-
Maple Leafs' Brendan Leipsic: Headed to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...