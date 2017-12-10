Leipsic recorded two assists in Saturday's victory against the Stars.

Leipsic hasn't scored this season, but he's now got 10 assists through 21 contests. The 23-year-old plays in the bottom-six and was a productive scorer in the AHL, so he can be of value in some deeper formats. Keep in mind, however, Leipsic was a healthy scratch on a few occasions and likely isn't consistent enough to warrant a look in most shallow leagues.