default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Howden (lower body) is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Flames, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

It wasn't initially known if Howden was hurt or a healthy scratch, but his lower-body issue was revealed shortly after puck drop. The 27-year-old can be considered day-to-day for now. Vegas returns home to face the Bruins on Thursday.

More News