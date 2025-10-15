Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Absence due to LBI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden (lower body) is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Flames, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
It wasn't initially known if Howden was hurt or a healthy scratch, but his lower-body issue was revealed shortly after puck drop. The 27-year-old can be considered day-to-day for now. Vegas returns home to face the Bruins on Thursday.
