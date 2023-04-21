Howden notched an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

The Golden Knights appear to value Howden's physicality, which has allowed him to maintain a fourth-line role heading into the postseason. He has one assist, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating through two playoff contests. It's unclear if he'll stick in the lineup once William Carrier (lower body) is ready to return.