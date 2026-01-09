Howden scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Howden has scored in consecutive contests, and he's earned two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. The 27-year-old forward started the season slow, but he's picking up the pace in the middle stretch while filling a third-line role. He's up to nine goals, 15 points, 45 shots on net, 66 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 38 appearances so far.