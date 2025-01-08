Howden notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

This was Howden's second straight game with an assist. Five of his six helpers this season have come over the last nine contests as he has started to balance his contributions a bit following a goal-heavy start to the campaign. For the season, he's at 21 points, 68 shots on net, 69 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 40 appearances. Howden looks to be secure in his spot on the third line for now.