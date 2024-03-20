Howden scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Howden snapped a 14-game point drought with the second-period tally, which tied the contest at 2-2. The 25-year-old missed eight games during his drought due to an upper-body injury. He's filled a bottom-six role since his return, offering limited upside for getting his offense to a steady level. Overall, Howden has six goals, 14 points, 64 shots on net, 66 hits, 44 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 58 appearances.