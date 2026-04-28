Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Clutch performance in Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden recorded two goals, including one shorthanded, and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Mammoth in Game 4 of their first-round series.
Howden had gone pointless while posting an even rating in the first three games of the series, but he came out of nowhere to deliver three points while also logging 21:54 TOI -- a playoff-high mark for the 28-year-old. Howden has a bottom-six role in the lineup, so he's not expected to deliver multi-point performances on a regular basis, but he should continue to see scoring opportunities due to his role in the second power-play unit. He had 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) across 58 regular-season appearances this year.
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