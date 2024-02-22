Howden's slated to miss Thursday's game against Toronto due to an upper-body injury, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. The team regards him as day-to-day beyond that.

Howden has five goals and 13 points in 54 contests in 2023-24. With Howden unavailable Thursday, Sheldon Rempal is likely to draw into the lineup after being summoned from AHL Henderson on Thursday.