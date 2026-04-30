Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Delivers clutch game-winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden scored a shorthanded goal and added five hits in Wednesday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Mammoth in Game 5.
Howden tallied 5:28 into the second overtime to seal this win, putting the Golden Knights ahead 3-2 in the series. A move into the top six has paid off for the 28-year-old, who has three goalies -- including two while shorthanded -- and an assist over his last two games. Over five playoff contests, he's added nine shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating. Howden will have increased value in DFS formats as long as he's drawing even-strength assignments alongside Jack Eichel.
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