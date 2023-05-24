Howden (undisclosed) will not finish Tuesday's Game 3 versus the Stars.
It's unclear when Howden was injured, though it likely happened during the second period. He logged two blocked shots and two PIM in 6:35 of ice time in the contest. If Howden is unavailable for Thursday's Game 4, Michael Amadio or Paul Cotter would be the top options to take his place in the lineup.
