Howden scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Howden has three points over his last five games despite seeing bottom-six minutes in that span. The 25-year-old forward has 16 points, 70 shots on net, 72 hits, 47 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 62 outings. His scoring upside is limited, but he can add a little sandpaper for fantasy managers in deep formats.