Howden (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Howden stayed back in Vegas when the team left for its five-game road trip, so his placement on injured reserve was only a matter of time. Considering the 23-year-old center has been sidelined since March 3 versus Boston, he is technically eligible to come off IR as soon as ready to play. Once given the green light, Howden should reclaim his place in the bottom six and will likely see Jake Leschyshyn reassigned to the minors.