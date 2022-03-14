Howden (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Howden stayed back in Vegas when the team left for its five-game road trip, so his placement on injured reserve was only a matter of time. Considering the 23-year-old center has been sidelined since March 3 versus Boston, he is technically eligible to come off IR as soon as ready to play. Once given the green light, Howden should reclaim his place in the bottom six and will likely see Jake Leschyshyn reassigned to the minors.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Not traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Sets up opening goal•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Logs helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Stays hot in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Adds two more points•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Two points in shootout win•