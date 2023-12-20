Howden logged a pair of assists and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Howden has three helpers over his last two games. He's seen time anywhere from the second through fourth lines, though it rarely amounts to much more than 14-15 minutes per game. The 25-year-old is at 10 points, 32 shots on net, 30 hits, 25 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 31 outings overall. He may continue to serve as the fourth-line center as long as Keegan Kolesar (undisclosed) is out.