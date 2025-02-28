Howden logged three assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Howden has been playmaking lately, and this was one of the best efforts of his career. He had a hand in goals by Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Hague and Ivan Barbashev. Howden has seven helpers across his last four games, and he's up to 16 goals, 13 assists, 101 shots on net, 97 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 58 appearances in a career-best year. He was goal heavy early on, but his production is balancing out, and it looks like he's got some chemistry brewing with Barbashev and Kolesar on a new-look third line.