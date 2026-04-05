Howden scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Howden has three points over his last two games and looks to be fitting in just fine on a line with Jack Eichel. For the season, Howden is up to 11 goals, 21 points, 63 shots on net, 93 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 53 appearances. Still, the 28-year-old can provide a boost to fantasy managers who need physicality and a little depth scoring, as long as he stays in a top-six role.