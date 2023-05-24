Howden (lower body) exited Tuesday's Game 3 versus the Stars after aggravating a previous injury, though his removal was considered precautionary, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Howden left the game after logging 7:24 of ice time through two periods. The injury isn't expected to be a long-term issue, but the Golden Knights will know more Wednesday. The 25-year-old can be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's Game 4.