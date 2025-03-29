Howden scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Howden has four goals and an assist over his last seven contests. The 26-year-old has slipped to the fourth line, but he's still finding ways to produce, and the Golden Knights' deep offense continues to benefit him. For the season, he's at 21 goals, 35 points, 113 shots on net, 106 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 70 appearances.