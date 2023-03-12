Howden scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two PIM, doled out two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Howden has a goal and an assist over his last two outings following his eight-game dry spell. Each of the Golden Knights' forward lines contributed a goal, with Howden doing the honors for the fourth line at the end of the game. Despite the role, he saw 16:10 of ice time, third most among the team's forwards. He's at eight points, 35 shots on net, 70 hits, 28 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 39 appearances this season.