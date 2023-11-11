Howden scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Howden tallied midway through the third period, ending his nine-game point drought. He'd gotten on the scoresheet in his first three contests of the season. The 25-year-old has two goals, two helpers, seven shots on net, 13 hits, seven blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 13 outings. He's lined up as the fourth-line center recently with Chandler Stephenson (upper body) unavailable, though Howden had previously spent much of the season as a middle-six winger.