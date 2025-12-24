Howden scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Howden ended a six-game slump when he opened the scoring just 1:46 into the contest. That set the tone for a five-goal first period for the Golden Knights in this blowout win. Howden is up to six goals, 10 points, 36 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-1 rating over 31 appearances this season. While regression has hit him hard this year, the 27-year-old is in no danger of losing his place in the lineup while both Jack Eichel (lower body) and William Karlsson (lower body) are out, as Vegas has had to dig deep to maintain its center depth.