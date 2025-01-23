Howden (illness) did travel with the team but will remain a game-time decision against the Blues on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Howden just brought a 10-game goal drought to a close with his tally against St. Louis on Monday, but he could now be in danger of missing out Thursday. If the 26-year-old forward is unable to give it a go, he figures to be replaced in the lineup by Tanner Laczynski, who was called up by the club Thursday.