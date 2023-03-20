Howden posted an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Howden set up Zach Whitecloud's second-period tally. With a goal and three helpers over his last six games, Howden's doing fine in a bottom-six role. The 24-year-old has 10 points, 78 hits, 47 PIM, 42 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 43 contests, well off the scoring pace he showed with 20 points in 47 outings a year ago.