Howden posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Howden set up Nicolas Roy's second-period marker, which stood as the game-winner. Their line with Keegan Kolesar was effective Saturday, serving as an energy and checking line for the injury-riddled Golden Knights. The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Howden, who has still gone 16 contests and counting without a goal. The 25-year-old forward is at 11 points, 37 shots on net, 35 hits, 27 PIM, 24 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 38 appearances.