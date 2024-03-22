Howden notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Howden helped out on Keegan Kolesar's game-winning goal late in the third period. This was Howden's second straight game with a point after he came up empty in three contests following his return from an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old forward is at 15 points, 64 shots on net, 68 hits, 45 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 59 appearances. He'll likely play in a bottom-six role unless the Golden Knights sustain a number of injuries to forwards.