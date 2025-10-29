Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Gets goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged five hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Howden's goal tied the game at 3-3 in the third period, and the Golden Knights added three more tallies in the last five minutes to run away with the win. The 27-year-old has two points, four shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-4 rating over six appearances this season. He's been mainly in a bottom-six role, and he'll likely fill in as a center while Colton Sissons (undisclosed) is sidelined.
