Howden provided an assist and logged three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Howden ended a 10-game point drought with his secondary helper on a Keegan Kolesar goal in the first period. Despite playing on the fourth line, Howden saw 16:01 of ice time Saturday, his third-highest mark of the season as he filled in the do-it-all role usually occupied by Nicolas Roy (lower body). Through 19 contests, Howden has only three points, 17 shots on net, 28 hits, 14 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating. The extra ice time isn't likely to last long, and he doesn't excel enough in any aspect to help much in fantasy.