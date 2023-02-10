Howden notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

The helper was Howden's first point in five games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him nearly two months. The 24-year-old forward helped out on Nicolas Roy's first-period marker as the Golden Knights' fourth line made a contribution on offense. Howden has just four points to go with 24 shots on net, 43 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 26 appearances, so he can probably be left on the waiver wire in most formats.