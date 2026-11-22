Howden scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Jets.

Howden tied the game early in the first period, converting a faceoff win by Jack Eichel into a one-timer that beat Stuart Skinner. The forward also contributed an assist as Vegas recovered from multiple deficits to secure the victory. His two-point performance was encouraging, although his secondary offensive role and limited power-play involvement make him a more suitable option for deeper fantasy leagues. He's seen just 2:32 PP/TOI since the beginning of November and has tallied just four points (three goals, one assist) over that span.