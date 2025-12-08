Howden scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Howden scored just 36 seconds into the game. He also had a hand in Jack Eichel's overtime tally with the secondary helper. Howden has the best opportunity of his career right now as the second-line center between Mitch Marner and Mark Stone. The 27-year-old Howden has put up four points over his last six contests. Overall, he has five goals, nine points, 28 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-2 rating over 24 appearances. While the results aren't there quite yet, he's a fine speculative option for fantasy managers as long as he has two talented wingers to work alongside.