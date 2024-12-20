Howden scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Howden set up William Karlsson for the go-ahead goal early in the third period before adding an empty-netter himself to seal the win. The 26-year-old Howden has two goals and an assist over his last three outings, and this was his first multi-point effort since his two-goal game Nov. 29 versus the Jets. He's at 12 goals, two helpers, 54 shots on net, 55 hits, 27 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 32 contests this season, playing mainly in a middle-six role.
