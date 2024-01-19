Howden notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
Howden picked up an assist on Keegan Kolesar's tally late in the second period before burying an empty-netter in the third, sealing the Vegas victory. The goal was Howden's first since Nov. 30 -- he came into Thursday's matchup with just one assist in his last 11 contests. Overall, the 25-year-old center has five goals and 13 points through 43 games this season.
