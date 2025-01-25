Howden (illness) will play Friday versus the Stars, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Howden missed one game but appears to be ready to return. His placement on the fourth line suggests he'll be eased back into action. Howden had been limited to one goal over his previous seven outings prior to his absence. Alexander Holtz will come out of the lineup with Howden returning.
