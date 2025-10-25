default-cbs-image
Howden (lower body) will return to the lineup against Florida on Saturday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Howden will return to a fourth-line role after missing the last four games. He has contributed one goal, two shots on net and six hits across three appearances this season. With Howden good to go, Cole Reinhardt will be a healthy scratch against the Panthers on Saturday.

