Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden (lower body) will return to the lineup against Florida on Saturday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Howden will return to a fourth-line role after missing the last four games. He has contributed one goal, two shots on net and six hits across three appearances this season. With Howden good to go, Cole Reinhardt will be a healthy scratch against the Panthers on Saturday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Trending toward playing Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Will remain sidelined Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Won't play Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Ruled out for Thursday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Absence due to LBI•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Nets goal Thursday•