Howden notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.
Howden returned from a two-game suspension and picked up his second helper of the season. The 25-year-old was on the third line Tuesday and logged 12:40 of ice time. He's at two assists, 15 PIM, two hits and one shot on goal through two appearances. Howden figures to play in a middle-six role for a majority of the campaign.
