Howden (lower body) hasn't started to skate yet, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Howden last played on Nov. 23 because of the injury. If he hasn't skated since being shelved, then it seems reasonable to believe that his return isn't imminent. The 24-year-old has a goal and three points in 21 games this season. When he's healthy, Howden typically serves as a bottom-six forward.
