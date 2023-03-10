Howden posted an assist, two hits and 12 PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Howden helped out on Keegan Kolesar's goal in the first minute of the game. In the third period, both teams' fourth lines and third pairings were tossed from the game following a line brawl. Howden snapped his eight-game point drought with the assist, which puts him at seven points, 68 hits, 41 PIM, 33 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating through 38 contests overall. He doesn't play an overly aggressive game, but Howden has earned regular time on the Golden Knights' fourth line this year.