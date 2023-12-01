Howden scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and logged two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Howden tallied just 16 seconds into the third period to stretch Vegas' lead to 4-0. The 25-year-old snapped his six-game point drought after a move to the third line alongside Chandler Stephenson and Michael Amadio. If these line combinations stick, it could be good news for Howden, though his offense is likely to remain limited throughout the season. He's at four goals, two assists, 22 shots on net, 23 PIM, 24 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 22 outings.