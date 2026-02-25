Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Lands on LTIR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden (lower body) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Howden has already missed the requisite time, so he can return whenever he's healthy. Vegas has not provided an update on his status since he was placed on injured reserve Jan. 20. Once healthy, he'll contend for bottom-six minutes.
