Howden scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Howden has scored three goals and added an assist over four games in April. He's been one of the biggest early beneficiaries of the John Tortorella era in Vegas. Howden has 11 goals, 21 points, 64 shots on net, 97 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 54 appearances this season. He had 23 goals and 40 points in 80 regular-season contests a year ago, so it's not too surprising he's been able to turn up the heat on offense after a slow start to the campaign.