Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Lights lamp in shootout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.
Howden has scored three goals and added an assist over four games in April. He's been one of the biggest early beneficiaries of the John Tortorella era in Vegas. Howden has 11 goals, 21 points, 64 shots on net, 97 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 54 appearances this season. He had 23 goals and 40 points in 80 regular-season contests a year ago, so it's not too surprising he's been able to turn up the heat on offense after a slow start to the campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Earns pair of points•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Nets 10th goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Generates power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Removed from LTIR•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Set to return Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Lands on LTIR•