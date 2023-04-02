Howden scored a goal and added six hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Howden put Vegas ahead 3-1 with his tally 2:21 into the second period. The 25-year-old has been more effective lately with six points, 26 hits and 18 PIM over his last 12 contests. That's half of his 12-point total through 49 outings this season. Howden's also added 49 shots on net, 92 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-4 rating while filling a bottom-six role.