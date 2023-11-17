Howden scored a shorthanded goal and added two hits in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Howden's second-period marker got the Golden Knights on the board. He's scored twice over the last three games, though this goal was his first special-teams point of the season. The 25-year-old forward is up to five points, nine shots on net, 15 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 15 contests. While his production is middling, he could get a second-line look until Chandler Stephenson (upper body) returns.