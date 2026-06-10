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Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Lights lamp Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Howden scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Howden has yet to be held off the scoresheet against Carolina, racking up four goals and two assists over four contests. His tally Tuesday tied the game at 3-3 in the second period, but the Golden Knights weren't able to pull ahead. Howden has a playoff-best 14 goals -- two more than his regular-season total -- and has added four assists, 37 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-14 rating over 20 appearances this postseason.

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