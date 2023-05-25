Howden (lower body) will probably play against Dallas in Game 4 on Thursday, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told Vince Sapienza of FOX5 Las Vegas.

Cassidy is still referring to Howden as a game-time decision, but he does believe the forward will "be ready to go." Howden, who left Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Dallas due to the injury, joined the Golden Knights for Thursday's practice and skated on a line with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone.